ABBEVILLE — The last three weeks have largely been tough sledding for Abbeville baseball, and through the first five innings Tuesday, that trend continued.
The Panthers couldn’t seem to buy a hit against Ninety Six, amounting to just one and finding themselves in a two-run deficit late.
Then, with some Wildcat pitching woes, Abbeville got runners on base, and after plating its first run in the sixth, Lohen Nickles had the bases loaded with two outs.
Nickles got a hold of the first pitch he saw, sending it deep to right-center for a three-RBI triple to lift the Panthers to a 4-2 win over Ninety Six.
“We needed that one, we’ve struggled the last couple weeks. We told our guys no matter what happens, you gotta stick together through the good times, bad times and we found a way,” Abbeville coach Daniel Little said. “Our guys never quit. I’m super proud of them.”
Although hitting wasn’t the Panthers’ forte Tuesday, totaling three hits, they still found ways to get runners on in the sixth.
Following a leadoff groundout, Ben Overholt was hit by a pitch, and after Thomas Booth singled Abbeville’s second hit of the game, Justin Oglesby was hit by another pitch.
Then, Grady Overholt had a shot at redemption.
After hitting into a double play with the bases loaded to end the fourth, Grady found himself in the same situation, but this time, it was different. The freshman worked the count, taking ball four on a 3-2 count to finally put Abbeville on the board.
“To be that mature to be able to stay in there to work the count, I mean, he’s wise beyond his years,” Little said. “I’m glad to have that opportunity. We came through when it was time to come through.”
Before that disastrous inning for Ninety Six, starter Bailey Hayes was dealing on the mound. Through the first five innings, Hayes was shutting out the Panthers and struck out four batters.
The sophomore also found run support from himself with an RBI single in the fifth and another run on an error in the third.
However, with a combination of Hayes and a pair of Ninety Six relievers, the Wildcats couldn’t find that same success on the mound in the sixth.
“Bailey did a heck of a job, he got a little tired and a little sore there at the end, so we went ahead and did what we had to do to try to get somebody in there to throw strikes,” Ninety Six coach Chad Ellis said. “It just didn’t work out.”
Tuesday night’s win was not only huge for getting much-needed momentum back for Abbeville, but for the region as well. With the victory, Abbeville grabbed its first region win to stand at 1-4, while Ninety Six fell to 0-5.
The two teams will meet on the diamond once again Thursday at Ninety Six.
“It’s going to be a war going over there Thursday. I know they’ll bring it Thursday, but we’re just proud of our guys for sticking together,” Little said.
