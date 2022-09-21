When the clock hit triple zeros in Iva, the celebration was on.
While Abbeville picked up its third win of the year, improving its record to 3-2 on the young season, the 51-7 win against Crescent signaled something bigger than just improving a winning percentage ahead of .500.
The win signaled No. 200 in coach Jamie Nickles’ illustrious coaching career, making him the fastest coach to ever reach the milestone in South Carolina history.
But Nickles isn’t focused on milestones.
“For me, it’s just about getting better today,” Nickles said. “Trying to improve to tomorrow. Trying to get this team where it needs to be, because we have a long way to go.”
In fact, his celebration of winning No. 200 was breaking down four hours of game film because he hasn’t been pleased the way his team has performed through the first four weeks of the season.
Instead of focusing on his accomplishment, Nickles said he just thinks about the players who have been part of the program that has won seven state championships since he took over the team in 2004.
“I just think about the number of kids that have been part of it,” Nickles said. “That’s what I reflect on it.”
Nickles started his coaching career at Abbeville, working as a graduate assistant for the Panthers while he was attending Lander in the mid-1980s. Once he graduated, he spent five seasons at Greenwood, working his way up to the jayvee head coach. On his staff was current Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston, while current Greenwood coach Chris Liner was playing on the varsity team at the time.
Back then, the Eagles practiced three hours in the morning, an hour in the afternoon before finishing with a three-hour practice in the evening.
“It’s been a journey, going through the changes of football,” Nickles said. “That’s a big difference now. We probably don’t practice that long all week. I’ve seen that process and watching the game change and the players grow, it’s been a big part of my life.”
Nickles left Greenwood for his alma mater, returning to Abbeville in 1993, working as the Panthers defensive coordinator, on coach Dennis Botts’ staff until he died from complications from a stroke in December 2004.
Nickles was promoted to head coach in January 2004, bringing along former neighbor Tad DuBose, who was coaching at Calhoun Falls at the time, as one of his assistant coaches. The pair were together for 16 years before DuBose left to take the Emerald coaching job
In Nickles’ first season, the Panthers reached the third round of the playoffs, finishing with a 7-6 record.
“I love coach Nick like he’s my brother. I’ve learned a lot of stuff from him,” DuBose said. “It was a blessing to work with him in that program for as long as we did. To have the success and the relationships we were able to build with our young people, it was just awesome. Him being the man that he is and for him to be the fastest football coach to get to that milestone, I am super proud of him and thankful that I had a little piece to do with it.”
After that initial success, Abbeville kept growing into the powerhouse it is today, winning its first of seven state championships under Nickles in 2010.
While the success has been a key part of the dynasty, the key for the coach who is in his 19th year at Abbeville is building the relationships with his players and showing that, in his words, he cares about “the Jimmys and the Joes.”
“He always wants us to grind and work at practice. He’s always kept it real. He’s a real coach,” Abbeville senior Javario Tinch said. “Most people aren’t going to care. Most coaches won’t normally care about you or they won’t show it, but coach Nick, he always cares. He shows it no matter what. He makes sure that we get our grades.”
DuBose said building that relationship between the players and the head coach is the biggest lesson he learned from Nickles throughout their 16 years together at Abbeville.
“The biggest things that I can say coach Nick taught me is the relationships you have with your players matter. That’s one thing you’ll notice at Abbeville,” DuBose said. “Every one of those players loves coach Nick. They will line up and run through a brick wall for him. ... He handles his kids with such love and compassion.”
That lesson has also trickled down to Nickles’ youngest son Addison, who wants to go into coaching because he’s seen firsthand the relationships his father has created with his players throughout the years.
“Really just him (Jamie), because the impact he makes on these kids’ lives is pretty cool,” Addison Nickles said on why he wants to be a coach after college.
Jamie Nickles gets a break as Abbeville is off this week before starting region play against Liberty, where the Panthers will strive to get their coach’s 201st win.