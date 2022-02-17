Abbeville's Patrick Singletary goes up for a shot against Chesnee's Ty Dawkins during Thursday night's first-round Class 2A state playoff game. Singletary scored 22 points to lead the Panthers in their victory.
ABBEVILLE — With Abbeville playing minus its floor general, Panthers coach Doug Belcher had one clear message for his team: "Next man up."
"I had to stress to them to play more together tonight," Belcher said. "We had one man down, but somebody had to pick up the slack."
That's exactly what his players did Thursday, as Abbeville defeated Chesnee 77-60 in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
The Panthers played without point guard Rhasheed Davis, who was out because of disciplinary reasons, Belcher said.
The Panthers (16-2) ran out to an 8-0 lead to start the game, forcing the Eagles (8-20) to call a timeout. Abbeville's stifling press forced several turnovers early. As the Panthers backed off the full-court press later in the game, they kept up the intensity with intense half-court pressure.
"That's what we do," Belcher said. "That's our game. We press the ball with our defense, which triggers our offense."
Patrick Singletary led the Panthers with 22 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
"That was big for him," Belcher said. "Sometimes he's not focused. I told him to keep shooting — that he would knock some of them down. He got some good drives. I'm proud of him tonight."
Jeremiah Lomax finished with 17 points in the Panthers' balanced offensive attack. Jacobe Leach had a pair of 3-pointers, both in the second quarter. Javario Tinch added 10 points.
Abbeville led 14-10 after the first quarter, then stretched the lead to 39-20 by halftime.
Antonio Harrison was brilliant in the third quarter, making steals, slicing into the lane and creating scoring opportunities for himself. Harrison scored 12 of his of his 18 points in the third quarter.
"I talked to him (Harrison) in the first half because he was missing a lot of easy shots right up under the goal," Belcher said. "In the second half, he made some great cuts and got some easy baskets."
Chesnee's leading scorer, Brady Poole, had 26 points, and K'Jymie Valentine added eight points, all in the second half.
Abbeville, a No. 1 seed in the Upper State bracket, will host Saluda at 7 p.m. Saturday in the second round. Saluda beat Cheraw 54-36 in its first-round matchup.