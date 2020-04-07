Jamar “Hoot” Crawford normally welcomes athletes of all ages to his gym on the north side of Greenwood. COVID-19 has completely altered, but certainly not eliminated, Crawford’s mission.
Next Level Fitness continued its normal operation for a few days after school closed, then Crawford decided to gather workout supplies and quickly shift to home workouts.
The need to work out at home has spurred ingenuity among his athletes.
“The equipment, you’d be amazed what I’ve seen these kids use,” Crawford said. “Any type of object. They don’t know it, but it’s basically helping them with their comprehension skills too. TVs, couches, chairs, bookbags with canned goods in it, bricks. I want to actually post these videos on Facebook to show people. It’s really been an experience for me, it showed me how these kids basically use their comprehension skills. It’s crazy. It’s been really cool for me.”
Crawford, parents and a few athletes have gone out to buy workout supplies in stores in Greenwood and out of town. He has given dumbbells and bands to his athletes to help them stay in shape at home.
“The experience is crazy,” Crawford said. “We never witnessed this. It really reminds you of what your ancestors went through. How they lived when there wasn’t a lot of getting around and the technology wasn’t there. That’s what it basically reminds you of.”
Crawford said he’s been in touch with his college athletes’ professors. Some of them have shifted their internship hours to count time helping Crawford since they can’t be on campus.
Each college athlete has a group of middle schoolers or high schoolers to keep in touch with an ensure that they are taking care of schoolwork and workouts, Crawford said.
“Their job is to make sure that their kid is actually doing their work,” Crawford said. “I’m communicating with a lot of teachers, middle school teachers, high school teachers, high school coaches.”