Mistakes.
Not a word a football coach wants to hear. That was the case for the Erskine College football team in Saturday's 54-14 loss to Newberry at Setzler Field.
The Wolves (4-1) took advantage of some key mistakes early by Erskine (1-4) and converted those miscues into points. Erskine had a fumble on its first drive, then an interception and a blocked punt in the second quarter. The Fleet also had a roughing-the-passer penalty, followed by a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct, in the third quarter.
They all led to touchdowns for the Wolves.
After Newberry took advantage of Erskine's first-quarter miscue and scored a touchdown to take a 6-0 lead, the Fleet looked like they might make a game of it when they struck back as Devante Roberson caught an 8-yard scoring pass from quarterback Craig Pender for a 7-6 lead.
Then the Wolves scored again in the first quarter to regain the lead, and then scored four times in the second quarter for a 40-7 halftime advantage. Starting quarterback Dre Harris left the game for Newberry after the half, but substitute Pete Elmore threw a touchdown pass, and Newberry scored again on a running play to go up 54-7 heading into the fourth quarter.
Erskine running back Josh Heatley scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter to account for the final score.
Pender was 18-of-32 passing for 167 yards.
Newberry dominated in its running game, racking up 362 yards to just 96 for the Fleet. Newberry had 27 first downs, won the time-of-possession battle by 10 minutes and was 8-for-13 in third down efficiency.
Newberry receivers Tre Suber, Cade Ruff and Tommy Washington each had just a single catch in the game, but they all went for touchdowns. Wolves quarterback Dre Harris was 10-of-12 passing for 113 yards, with one interception. Bryson Woodruff had a pair of rushing TDs for the Wolves and led the team in receiving with five catches for 56 yards.
Ten different players carried the ball for Newberry, led by Mario Anderson, who had eight carries for 85 yards. Cortiez Cook, who scored a touchdown, rushed seven times for 75 yards. John Swinton, who also scored for Newberry, had 64 yards on five carries.
Erskine's leading receiver, Senika McKie, again led the way for the Fleet, catching seven balls for 84 yards.
Erskine returns to action at 4 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Fort Valley State University at J.W. Babb Stadium in Greenwood.
GAME SUMMARY
Erskine 7 0 0 7 — 14
Newberry 12 28 12 0 — 54
FIRST QUARTER
N — Bryson Woodruff 10 run (conversion failed)
E — Devante Roberson 8 pass from Craig Pender (Bennett Caldwell kick)
N — Cade Ruff 28 pass from Dre Harris (conversion failed)
SECOND QUARTER
N — Woodruff 6 run (Carter Parrott kick)
N — Malory Pinkeny 4 run (Parrott kick)
N — Tommy Washington 16 pass from Harris (Parrott kick)
N — Cartriez Cooks 28 run (Parrott kick)
THIRD QUATER
N — Tre Suber 18 pass from Pete Elmore (Jonas Lundberg kick)
N — John Swinton 34 run (Parrott kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
E — Josh Heatley 5 run (Bennett kick)
INDIVIDIUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: Collin Whitfield 15-70, Quay Chambers 10-34, Josh Heatley 3-13, Craig Pender 5-9. N: Mario Anderson 8-85, Cartiez Cook 7-75, John Swinton 5-64. Pete Elmore 6-42, Keyshawn Jenkins 7-41, Malory Pinkeny 7-28, Bryson Woodruff 2-21, Dre Harris 1-8, JT Varn 1-0, Quanta Jackson 1-(-2).
Passing — E: Craig Pender 18-32-167-1, Lance Brownlee 1-1-3-0. N: Dre Harris 10-12-113-1, Pete Elmore 4-8-46-0.
Receiving — E: Senika McKie 7-84, Quay Chambers 3-23, J.C. Correll 2-22, Devante Roberson 3-18, Dylan Shiflett 2-11, Oz Smith 1-8, Collin Whitfield 1-4. N: Bryson Woodruff 5-56, Cade Ruff 1-28, Tre Suber 1-18, Quanta Jackson 1-17, Tommy Washington 1-16, Olin McCurry 2-8, Jaiden Turner 1-6, Bobby Irby 1-5, JJ Gentile 1-5.
Records: Erskine 1-4; Newberry 4-1
Next game: Fort Valley State University vs. Erskine (at J.W. Babb Stadium in Greenwood), 4 p.m. Saturday.