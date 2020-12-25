Someone had to be the first one.
For new USC football coach Shane Beamer, his first contribution to the Gamecocks’ roster is CB Isaiah Norris (6-foot, 170 pounds) of T.L. Hanna and Georgia Military College. Norris was the first offer Beamer extended after taking over the program. That offer put the Gamecocks at the top of his list. He had been committed to Middle Tennessee State and also had offers from Tennessee and Washington State.
Norris wasn’t a new name to the Gamecocks. Former coach Will Muschamp initiated the contact months ago, and running backs coach Des Kitchings has kept the conversation going. When Beamer gave him the opportunity to play in his home state, the deal was sealed.
“I chose Carolina because South Carolina is home,” Norris said. “Why go somewhere else and play when your home state recognizes your ability to be a game changer. I love my home state and I want to represent my home. Also, South Carolina has followed me since my senior year of high school and throughout my journey in junior college, and to finally become a Gamecock is everything. I believe that Coach Beamer represents a new era for Gamecock football. He is extremely positive and encouraging. I like the vibe he brings and his desire to make Gamecock football the best.”
Norris played the 2019 season at New Mexico Military and had 5 interceptions. He will not play this spring for GMA opting to focus on his grades so he can graduate this spring. And he said he’ll be ready to help the Gamecocks immediately.
“I see myself being a great coverage corner,” Norris said. “They told me that I was very talented and a versatile player. I was a gamechanger and they like my ability to be very physical in my position. They said my ability to play man to man is a need and will fit into their defense. Off the field, I see my goals being met academically at USC as well.”
Norris will join his GMC teammate and fellow corner Marcellas Dial with the Gamecocks. Dial signed earlier this month and Norris will sign in February. The Gamecocks now have 14 of their allotted 25 spots accounted for in the 2021 class.
