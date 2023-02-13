What started as a way to keep the children of Greenwood on the “straight and narrow path” has turned into something much greater for Dallas Rappley, James Norris and Chris Lee.
The New Era Hurricanes are co-national champions of the Offense Defense All American Bowl.
“It’s amazing man to sit back and watch them develop and grow,” Rappley said. “Every kid that left me this year to play middle school ball started in the seventh grade. I’m at a loss for words. It hasn’t really hit me yet. It probably won’t until we do the ring ceremony in a couple of weeks.
“I expected this with the group of kids that I had. Winning state championships and getting there, and getting closer every year, we figured this was our year. They went out and played lights out.”
The Hurricanes are an AAU football team based out of Greenwood. Rappley was a co-founder of the team in 2016, and the goal was to provide a way for kids to develop at football but more importantly, develop as people.
“It’s been amazing. The journey has been amazing to go from where we started at to where we are now,” Rappley said. “The goal has been the same since we started, to keep kids on the straight and narrow and be a support system outside of home alongside at home. To watch it all come together and win a national championship, I’m at a loss for words. It still hasn’t hit me yet.”
The Hurricanes traveled to Orlando, Florida to play in the Offense-Defense Regional Invitational, something they have played in the past couple of years. In 2021, they finished third in the invitational, but this year was different.
They dominated the entire tournament.
The Hurricanes started with two teams from South Florida and downed them both, allowing just one touchdown in each game.
Then they took on the Tri-City Colts, a team from Indianapolis that defeated the Hurricanes two years ago. This time, the Colts, who were the No. 5 team in the country according to Rappley, went down easy.
In the championship game, the Hurricanes defense shined, holding Team 239, from Fort. Myers, Florida, to just two first downs. The only problem was, the Hurricanes couldn’t find the end zone.
“To be honest with you, we dominated the whole game,” Rappley said. “They only had two first downs. We marched the ball up and down the field. Personally, looking back on the film since I’ve been home, I would have done some stuff different. We probably would have been outright national champions instead of co-national champions. They never threatened us, even when they got it in overtime.”
The game ended in a 0-0 tie after two overtime periods, so both teams were named national champions. Overall this year, the Hurricanes won six trophies this year, playing in tournaments in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.
“That’s what it’s all about, building relationships and being able to network with people all around the nation,” Rappley said.
Rappley also thanked the Hurricanes’ sponsors — Andre Gregory from Smoothie King, Geoly Law firm, Publix and Food Lion — that provided food and funding to attend the tournaments. Alongside the financial sponsors, former Greenwood and NFL player D.J. Swearinger has provided equipment and coaching to the members of the Hurricanes.
Swearinger was also present for the national championship game to support the Hurricanes.