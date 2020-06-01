New Era Hurricanes coach Dallas Rappley hoped to get the preseason going a little earlier, but the go-ahead from state government for youth sports to resume came just in time for his team to get a head start before the youth football season opens in August.
“It’s a blessing that this thing has been able to clear up a little bit and we can get them out here,” Rappley said. “It’s been a while since we have been able to do anything.”
Rappley said the Hurricanes will adhere to the same social distancing guidelines released Thursday by the South Carolina High School League.
Rappley and his fellow coaches wore masks during Monday’s practice and split groups into fewer than 10 per group, in accordance with guidelines released by the SCHSL and the state government.
Parents were not allowed to sit on the sidelines for social distancing and the team had hand sanitizer available upon entrance to the field.
New Orleans Saints safety D.J. Swearinger went to high school with Rappley and has provided the team cleats and jerseys. Rappley said Greenwood High also donated some cleats.
“It’s amazing,” Rappley said. “That’s never ending right there. That ain’t never going to stop. As long as we got this going on, as long as he’s (Swearinger) there to help us, that’s what he’s going to do.”
Rappley said allowing kids an outlet to play and get out of the house is pertinent as the pandemic continues.
“It’s more important now,” Rappley said. “We just had a meeting where we were going over the same thing. ... A lot of these kids are at home by themselves. So just giving them an outlet and somewhere to come and something to do and helping out … It’s more important than ever. Not even just the hurricanes, but us as a community.”
The season is set to start for the Hurricanes in August. Rappley looks forward to getting things going, but things will proceed with caution.
“If for some reason we can’t play, then that means the kids don’t need to be around each other and this COVID thing took another turn,” Rappley said. “If we’re allowed to play that’s great. If not that’s still great.”