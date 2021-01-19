Several New Era Hurricanes youth football teams had successful seasons this fall, and the program had many players named to the Upstate All-Star teams.
The Hurricanes’ 8U team’s Jeremiah Price, Davin Parker, A.J. Griffin, Marsalis Gaskin and King Conway were named to the 8U all-star team. Dee Laymon, J.R. Christian, Shamar Sayles, Mylik Wright, Bruce McLaughlin, Amir Anderson, Graydon Wakins and Jeremiah Johnson were named to the 10U all-star team. D.J. Rappley, Jayden Hawkins, Bean Griffin, Landon Talbert, Lontay Logan and Major Rappley were named to the 12U all-star team.
New Era’s 10U head coach Dallas Rappley will serve as head coach in the 10U game. 10U assistant coach Kasanova Chambers will be an assistant. All but one age group in the program finished in the top 10 in the state this season.
Dallas Rappley grew up as a close friend of D.J. Sweariner, and the two are still close friends. Swearinger has often pitched in to provide the Hurricanes football gear. Swearinger posted last Wednesday via social media he purchased the old recreation center building on Seaboard Avenue and intends to restore it as a new recreation called the Swearinger Center.
“It’s great for the community,” Rappley said. “It’s great for the kids in the community. With the Rec being back open, a lot of those kids are going to be in walking distance. D.J. is going to make it as safe as possible and make it home for everyone. I’m just like everybody else, waiting to see what comes from it.”