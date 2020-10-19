The New Era Hurricanes 10U football team has been ranked No. 1 in the state by South Carolina United Youth Sports.
Hurricanes coach and co-founder Dallas Rappley said the ranking this week is a sign of strong progress.
"It feels great," Rappley said. "All the hard work that we put into it for the boys to be recognized as No. 1 and let them know that everything we are doing is on point. When the rankings got released, I sent it to the group message, thanking the parents the most. Without them buying into the program, it would be way harder than what it is."
The Hurricanes defeated the Asheville Extreme 56-0 this past weekend to improve to a 4-0 record. The team will face the Spartanburg Gators, which are ranked No. 7, this Saturday.
Rappley grew up as close friends with New Orleans Saints safety D.J. Swearinger. Swearinger has supported the New Era Hurricanes many times by providing equipment. He frequently shares pictures and videos of the Hurricanes on Instagram and Twitter.
"The more kids that we get, the community is behind us," Rappley said. "We've grown leaps and bounds since the first year. With D.J. helping us, it makes it a whole lot easier. It makes a lot of stuff that could be hard, easy."