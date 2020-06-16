NASCAR wants 30,000 fans to attend All-Star race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR is set to allow up to 30,000 fans at the track in Bristol next month when it moves the All-Star race out of Charlotte Motor Speedway for just the second time in the history of the race.
If the expected attendance count holds, NASCAR would open to the largest gathering of sports fans in the United States in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, all while numbers in some states continue to spike.
NASCAR is set to brush off those concerns and open the gates in Tennessee. Bristol holds about 146,000 fans.
Manfred says baseball season in jeopardy because of talks
NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there might be no major league games this year after a breakdown in talks between teams and the players’ union on how to split up money in a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The league also revealed several players on big league rosters have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two days after union head Tony Clark declared additional negotiations futile, Manfred reversed his position of last week when he said he was “100%” certain the 2020 season would start.
Goodell encourages teams to sign Kaepernick
Roger Goodell would like to see Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL this season.
The NFL commissioner said during ESPN’s “The Return of Sports” special on Monday that he is encouraging teams to sign the 32-year old quarterback, who hasn’t played the past three seasons. Kaepernick was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 when he kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said last week that he received a call from another team about Kaepernick. Carroll and the Seahawks brought in Kaepernick for a workout in 2017 and had another planned in 2018 before it was canceled.
Lamar Jackson to appear on Madden 21 video game
The EA Sports Madden cover release usually carries some suspense, but Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson let it slip a couple months ago that he had been approached about appearing on this year’s game cover.
On Tuesday, EA Sports made it official: The Baltimore Ravens quarterback will indeed be on the cover of “Madden NFL 21” when it is released in two months.
This year’s game will be released Aug. 28, two weeks before the regular season is scheduled to begin. The cover announcement was originally set for June 1, but Electronic Arts delayed it two weeks because of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd.
Tennis players test positive for COVID, lose pay
A World Team Tennis player or coach who tests positive for COVID-19 when arriving for the three-week 2020 season will be dropped from the league without pay.
Someone testing positive once competition has started would be kept out for the rest of the season but still be compensated on a prorated basis.
The health plan released Tuesday by the WTT for its matches starting July 12 at The Greenbrier in West Virginia also calls for two daily temperature checks for all spectators; no ball kids; a chair umpire aided by electronic line calling instead of line judges; and no high-fives or handshakes between opponents.