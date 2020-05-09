NASCAR will resume its season amid the coronavirus pandemic as the first big sports league to reopen.
Darlington and Charlotte will lead the charge. Darlington is set to host next weekend’s Monster Cup Series race, then an Xfinity Series race on May 19 and another Monster Cup Series race the next day, May 20.
The schedule shifts to Charlotte with a Cup Series race May 24 and another at Charlotte International Speedway on May 27.
The responsibility for opening NASCAR back up safely and sensibly is one that implicates not only NASCAR but sports as a whole, as several other leagues are eyeing comebacks this summer.
Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharpe spoke to NASCAR.com about the differences in this month’s events. Fans will not be in attendance at these scheduled races.
“It’s going to be very different; the type of event that we’re putting on compared to what we’re used to, when we usually have 50, 60 thousand people on our property for three or four days, having a big, festival type of atmosphere,” Tharp said. “We’re not going to have that right now, but now’s not the time for that. We’re trying to get back in the best way that we can with live sports and NASCAR, and this is the step that we have to take.”
Tharpe said in the NASCAR article that he has worked with Gov. Henry McMaster to organize the event. All in attendance at the track will be pre-screened and face masks will be required.