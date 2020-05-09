The first professional sports league to make its return amid the coronavirus pandemic will be NASCAR, and South Carolina will play an integral role in the return of professional sports this year.
Darlington will host next weekend’s race May 17 before a midweek race May 20. The annual Southern 500 on Sept. 6 is still in place, but NASCAR has yet to announce its complete revised schedule.
“The ‘Lady in Black’ is for stock car racing what Lambeau Field is for football and Wrigley Field for baseball,” the Darlington Raceway website said.
Here is a look back at some of the traditions and historic moments that characterize Darlington Raceway.
The Darlington Stripe A driver’s rite of passage at Darlington is a smearing of paint across the right side of the race car.
The stripe is earned from smacking the wall on the narrow west end of the track, Turn 3. It often shows a driver’s unpreparedness for the wall, which seems to suck a car up the incline and push it into the wall.
One hard hit to the wall doesn’t often spin a driver out, but the wall is stubborn and brings a challenge every lap. Drivers accept they must brush the wall almost every lap to maintain speed around the corner.
The closest finish
in NASCAR historyElectronic tracking was implemented in NASCAR in 1993, and there have been many extremely tight finishes since then.
The closest was Ricky Craven’s 2003 win at Darlington in the Carolina Dodge Dealers 400 on March 13. Craven beat Kurt Busch by .0002 seconds, just a few inches.
Spring racingDarlington was home to two Cup Series events until 2005, when Kansas Speedway opened and took the fall date. Darlington only ran one event for the next 10 years.
While the Labor Day Southern 500 is always one of the biggest events on the schedule, many memorable moments happened with a Darlington backdrop in the spring.
Chief among them was a changing of the guard on April 8, 1979, in which Darrel Waltrip, Richard Petty and Donnie Allison did battle on the last five laps. The lead change each lap before Waltrip won the race.
Other memorable spring moments include Petty’s 1970 crash in which his car flipped, Dale Earnhardt’s 1987 win against a stalling Bill Elliott and David Pearson’s first win at his home-state track in 1968. Pearson went on to win at Darlington nine more times.
‘Too Tough To Tame’Darlington’s track poses such a challenge for drivers mainly because of its unique oval shape.
That shape is thanks to the refusal of the original landowner who sold the land that track was built on to Harold Brasington in 1949. The owner refused to let Brasington’s operation affect a nearby minnow pond. The west end of the track was narrowed because of the pond.
Brasington bought the land and built the track hoping Bill France Sr.’s fledgling NASCAR would turn out a success. The first race was Labor Day 1950 and drew a crowd of about 25,000.