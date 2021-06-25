NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jack Ingram, a hard-hosed, hot-tempered racer who won five NASCAR championships and more than 300 races, has died, the NASCAR Hall of Fame said Friday. He was 84.
No details were released by the Hall of Fame. A 2014 inductee, Ingram lived in the Asheville area and had been hospitalized in May.
Nicknamed the “Iron Man” for his relentless pursuit on the race track, Ingram dominated NASCAR Sportsman competition during the 1970s. He won three consecutive championships from 1972 to 1974 and continued to compete when the series underwent a transformation and became what is now known as the Xfinity Series.
NC State shorthanded for CWS game
OMAHA, Neb. — North Carolina State was missing four starting position players and had only 13 available for its College World Series game against Vanderbilt on Friday because of a COVID-19 issue on the team.
The game was delayed an hour after the NCAA said it needed time to complete “health and safety protocols.” NC State said “several players” had entered the COVID-19 protocol.
The Wolfpack opened the game with nine position players and four pitchers available. Freshman pitcher Garrett Payne, who had six appearances this season, made his first start.
Mavs hires Jason Kidd as new coach
DALLAS — Jason Kidd is coming back to Dallas again, this time to replace the coach he won a championship with as the point guard of the Mavericks 10 years ago.
A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said Kidd and the Mavericks agreed on a contract Friday, eight days after Rick Carlisle resigned abruptly in the wake of general manager Donnie Nelson’s departure.
Carlisle, who took the Indiana job Thursday, gave ESPN an unsolicited endorsement of Kidd for his old job because of the impact Carlisle thought Kidd could have on Luka Doncic, the sensational young point guard who carries the hopes of the Mavericks.
Steelers sign Pro Bowl guard Turner
PITTSBURGH — It didn’t take long for the Pittsburgh Steelers to find a replacement for David DeCastro.
The Steelers signed five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to a one-year deal on Friday, a day after cutting DeCastro in a somewhat surprising move.
Financial terms were not disclosed, but Pittsburgh did find itself with a little money to spend after releasing DeCastro, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who served as the linchpin of a line that was among the league’s best for the second half of the 2010s.
2019 champ Halep out of Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON, England — Simona Halep did not get the chance to defend her 2019 Wimbledon title a year ago because the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic. Now an injury will prevent her from competing when play begins at the All England Club next week.
Halep announced shortly before Friday’s draw that she was pulling out of the grass-court Grand Slam due to the same torn left calf that kept her from participating at the French Open.
Nebraska AD retiring after 3 years
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos abruptly announced his retirement Friday, saying he will step down next week.
The announcement came as a surprise because the 70-year-old Moos has said publicly he wanted to stay in the job until he was comfortable the Cornhuskers football program had been turned around.