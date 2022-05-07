FLORENCE — Greenwood boys tennis coach Howard Green knew his team was in for a challenge in the state championship. It was going up against undefeated Myrtle Beach, who had run through most of its schedule without a hitch and entered the state championship match 22-0.
Greenwood fell behind early, losing five of the first six sets, and though they mounted a comeback, the Eagles fell 5-1 in the 4A South Carolina High School League State Championship match.
"We have some really great kids and they worked really hard today," Green said. "We had some shots in some matches, and I really thought that we were going to make the turn with a couple of the matches going into a third-set tie breaker. It just didn't go our way today, but we fought hard today. I'm proud of their effort."
It was the first time this season the Eagles faced a deficit of this magnitude, but for the most part, they rallied. Greenwood forced two tie-breaker sets by Hampton Schoch and Jack Davenport.
After Davenport's match ended with three tough calls that went against the Eagles and ended the championship meet, Green called his team together before the state championship trophies were handed out. He wanted to make sure his team knew how far it had come this season.
"I was just trying to keep their heads up and let them know that only two teams got here and we were one of them," Green said. "We didn't win it, but we were better than every other team in the state. We have to keep our heads up and keep working on next season."
Goldman defended his first set win in a tie breaker as well. No. 1 singles player Graeme Simpson retired during his match since the Eagles had already been eliminated before the end of his match.
Saturday was the first time Greenwood had reached the state championship since 2009. It will graduate five seniors who led the Eagles back through the playoffs with back-to-back Upper State Championship appearances and a state championship appearance.
"I'm going to miss those guys. It's been very emotional for the last 20 minutes knowing that this is the end of it," Green said. "We've been talking about it all season. It's been great to have them, especially Graeme, Hamp and Jack, who have been there for four to six years and having Hamp Schoch join us late in our run was great. They all did a great job."
