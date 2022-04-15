There was no better time for Matt Murray to hit his first home run in his home ballpark.
With runners on first and second and two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Murray was looking for some revenge and needed one pitch to enact it.
The freshman smashed a first-pitch curveball to left-centerfield for a three-run home run, downing Greenville 9-6 on Friday.
"It was a crazy moment," Murray said. "Before the pitch, I was like 'Should I sit on the curveball?' All of my coaches said I should sit on it and on the first pitch it came out. I just swung and I hit it. It was crazy."
The elation started with a bit of frustration for Murray. In his first appearance on the mound in months, the freshman had a chance to close the game out in regulation.
But a ground ball up the middle ricocheted off of his glove, allowing the tying run to score from second.
"I really wanted to get it back," Murray said. "I was mad. They hit it up the middle and I should have caught it. We should have won the game right there, but I knew I had to come back and do it with my bat."
Murray's long ball capped off a three-home run night for the Eagles, as Elijah Tiller and TJ Aiken also went deep. Greenwood found production throughout its entire lineup, tallying 12 hits in the win.
For Eagles coach Matt Baker, Friday's offense was a welcome improvement after the middle of the order mustered just one hit in the loss to Greenville days prior.
"What's hard about this game is there are days where you're going to go 4-for-4 and there are days where you're going to go 0-for-4," Baker said. "You have to believe that the next one is going to be the one. We had some guys hit some balls hard at Greenville and they were right at them. … Then we come back and we just kept fighting … I'm proud of the fight."
Greenwood will wrap up its region play next week with a two-game series with Greer. The Eagles begin the series on the road on April 19.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.