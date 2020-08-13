The two leaders heading into the final round of the American Junior Golf Association’s Greenwood Junior Championship held on to capture victories Thursday.
Bruce Murphy of Johns Creek, Georgia, captured the boys title with an overall score of 7-under-par. Lauren Clark of Orlando, Florida, won the girls championship with a score of 7-under-par.
Murphy followed a strong second-round performance with an eagle and a birdie in the final round to overcome a late push from Lance Simpson of Knoxville, Tennessee, who shot 6-under 66 in the final round and 5-under overall.
It’s the first AJGA tournament win for Murphy, who has recorded six top-10 finishes on the tour.
“I’ve worked so hard to get my putting to a top level because that’s what has really held me back from getting wins,” Murphy said. “I’ve worked really hard, and it finally paid off this week. I made a ton of putts. This means so much.”
Murphy, a rising junior, made one eagle and 12 birdies across three rounds. He’s already committed to Tennessee’s men’s golf program and said he’s hoping to build off this tournament as he moves forward in his career.
He’ll be joining the Volunteers’ program with Simpson, who finished in second place in the Greenwood tournament for the second consecutive year.
“Lance is a buddy of mine, and we’re going to have a lot of fun there,” Murphy said. “I think we’ll have a really good team by then.”
In the girls field, Clark shot a 5-under 67 Wednesday to bounce back from a 1-over round Tuesday. In the final round, she held off Sara Im of Duluth, Georgia, who won last year’s championship.
Im entered Thursday one stroke behind Clark’s lead, but Clark shot a 3-under 69 in the final round to gain separation from Im, who shot even-par.
Clark overcame five bogeys with 12 birdies across three rounds.
“I didn’t feel like I putted very well these last three days, but I didn’t make a whole lot of mistakes,” Clark said. “I recovered from my bad shots with pars, and I didn’t make a lot of mistakes, and that helps in the end.”
Clark, a rising senior, will join LSU’s women’s golf program next year. She said the program is a strong fit for her because of its track record in producing LPGA talent.
“Louisiana is a great fit for that, and we have an amazing coaching staff,” Clark said. “They have players on the LPGA Tour right now, and the coaches show you how they got them there. That was really attractive as someone who wants to play on the LPGA Tour down the road.”
The AJGA tour made its Greenwood stop for the second year in a row. It is set to return to The Links at Stoney Point next year.
“We’re honored to come to Greenwood, and the partnership with Discover Greenwood and The Links at Stoney Point has been amazing,” AJGA Southeast Regional Manager Shannon Dudzinski said. “We’re excited about coming back in 2021.”