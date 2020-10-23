THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The scorecards of Sebastian Munoz and Tiger Woods were unusual for different reasons Thursday in the Zozo Championship at Sherwood. That was only good news for one of them.
Munoz twice holed out for eagle from a combined distance of 219 yards. He also had eight birdies. Throw in a wild tee shot for double bogey, three bogeys and only five pars and it added to an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead.
That especially was the case for Woods. For the first time in his 1,277 rounds on the PGA Tour as a pro, he made bogey or worse on three par 5s in a single round. That led to a 4-over 76 — by two shots his worst score in 49 rounds at Sherwood Country Club — that left him 12 shots out of the lead and in no mood to talk.
Wilson says Brown can grow with Seattle
RENTON, Wash. — Russell Wilson leads the NFL in touchdown passes, is leading the top scoring offense in the league and still wants more.
So if Antonio Brown becomes available once his current NFL suspension ends, Wilson is all for the Seattle Seahawks bringing him in.
While the Seahawks are the last unbeaten team in the NFC heading into Sunday’s matchup at division foe Arizona, much of the focus the past couple of days has been on a player who is not even on their roster.
Kentucky transfers eligible immediately
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky announced Wednesday that the NCAA and Southeastern Conference have granted transfers Olivier Sarr and Jacob Toppin immediate eligibility to play this season.
Both post players provide experience for the Wildcats, whose only returning regular is sophomore forward Keion Brooks Jr. Coach John Calipari thanked the NCAA and SEC in a release for “considering the unique circumstances surrounding this season” and working with the program.
The 7-foot Sarr transferred this spring after three seasons at Wake Forest. He averaged 13.7 points, nine rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season to earn selection to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference third team ,as well as runner-up as Most Improved Player.
Brazilian soccer legend Pele turns 80
SAO PAULO — Brazilian soccer great Pelé turns 80 on Friday, but the celebration will have to wait.
The three-time World Cup winner will spend the day isolated with a few family members outside Sao Paulo, where he is expected to receive a flood of tributes from players, fans, celebrities and politicians.
His longtime spokesman, Pepito Fornos, said Pelé will likely spend his birthday at his mansion in the beachfront city of Guarujá, on the coast of Sao Paulo state, where he has been since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also has residences in Santos and Sao Paulo.