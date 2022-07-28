COLUMBIA — No matter what sport is played, when it comes to the playoffs, teams need its star players to step up.
On Thursday, Post 20 got not one or two, but three of its big bats to lead the group to the South Carolina American Legion Baseball state semifinal as the Braves downed Richland 9-6.
"It starts with leadership," Post 20 coach Nate Hamilton said. "As a coach you look for your team to respond when they lose momentum or give up a few runs. I haven't had to say anything to this team. I've never had to huddle up the team or had to get anybody going. Those guys want to win more than anyone else."
The leadership began with Zach Faulkner who got his first start of the season in an elimination game. Despite the literal and figurative big stage, Faulkner took the mound at Segra Park and dominated, allowing one earned run on three hits in four innings.
When it came to run production, Faulkner called on his own number and delivered, going 4-for-4 with a team leading three RBIs.
"We've talked about him being an emotional guy. For him to be able to channel that and he hasn't started a game and threw just a few innings this year, he was a different guy emotion-wise and really controlled it," Hamilton said. "He gave us all he got and he did exactly what we needed him to do. He didn't give up too many big innings and did his job."
Along with timely leadership, the Braves also took advantage of Richland's mistakes. With the bases loaded and two away in the bottom of the second, Mason Hamby sent a lazy pop fly foul which should have ended the inning.
The ball was dropped.
On the next pitch, Hamby delivered with a two-run single to extend the inning. It became the Braves' biggest inning as they went on to score three consecutive runs en route to a five-run inning.
"We talked all year about hitting with two outs with runners in scoring position," Hamilton said. "We either score runs in bunches or we score early and we leave runners out there. That was an absolutely clutch at-bat that got us started."
Hamby along with Lowndes Still went a combined 5-for-6 at the plate and tallied five RBIs in the win.
The offensive cushion allowed Andrew Driver to come in and attack the Richland hitters. Driver yielded two earned runs on three hits in three innings of work.
"He's going to throw strikes," Hamilton said. "He's not a strikeout guy, but he's going to pitch for contact and the good thing for him is he has a lot of movement. We felt pretty good with where he was at. He gave us three innings and did a really good job to come in and finish.
Post 20 will return to Segra Park on Friday where it will face the winner of Rock Hill and Florence.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.