t’s not the first rodeo for Erskine College athletes on the rodeo team.
In the fall, the program will be entering its third year. Currently, it’s made up of all females, even though it’s a co-ed team. Assistant coach Kim Nuckolls hopes that changes soon.
“I have two young men who have just applied,” she said. “Actually, they applied last week. They are bull riders. So, we are hoping we can get them on the team as well. That would be a great asset.”
The Erskine rodeo program was formed before the 2019-20 season, making it one of the Fleet’s seven additional sports launched during that season. Nuckolls said it’s no surprise it’s been mostly females, so far, on the team.
“In this area, we don’t have a lot of rough-stock riders,” she said.
The Erskine team practices at Roan Creek Farm in Donalds and is coached by Kelly McAlhaney, who helped jumpstart the program. Roan Creek Farm raises quarter horses, longhorn cattle and hosts timed event shows year-round.
“Kelly has always rodeoed,” Nuckolls said. “Her father was big into barrel racing. She’s been around rodeo all her life. She has an arena at her house.”
McAlhaney, who works as the accounting manager at the college, had a natural inclination to start a program. Nuckolls has known McAlhaney since McAlhaney was very young.
“She was looking for somebody to help with the travels and the paperwork,” Nuckolls said. “I’ve been around horses all my life.”
Erskine is the only Conference Carolinas member that offers rodeo and is the only college that offers it in South Carolina.
“We’re doing pretty good,” Nuckolls said. “We haven’t had anybody place yet to go back to the finals at these rodeos. All our girls have gotten over their nerves. Their horses have gotten better. They are upgrading the caliber of what they are riding, as well.”
The NCAA does not recognize rodeo as an officially sponsored sport, but Erskine is affiliated with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association and competes in the Ozark Region.
“I’m thinking this year will be good,” Nuckolls said.
The team competes in barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying.
“The breakaway roping has become very popular with the ladies,” Nuckolls said. “It’s getting really bigtime.”
Shelby Slatton of Donalds is a Dixie High School graduate and is the Lakelands’ representative on the team.
“Erskine is a Bible-based college, so you have the word of God down there, first off,” Nuckolls said. “Erskine offers great scholarships, especially for in-state.”
The team does not consist of only local athletes. There are riders from North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.
“If you go online and look at rodeo colleges, we should be listed up under there,” Nuckolls said. “A lot of it is word of mouth. These people who compete together — like these two bull riders we might get — one of the girls on the team who does breakaway roping told them about where she was going to college and the scholarships they offer. They contacted me, and we’re going forward from there.”
The team has to travel far for most of its events. Members go to places such as Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and Kentucky.
“We’re really traveling father than many of the other teams,” Nuckolls said. “They are all based in those states.”
Nuckolls said the team’s progress has been “wonderful.”
“The girls have learned so much,” Nuckolls said. “Coach Kelly took the girls to Texas last December, and they attended a clinic out there. They helped them with the barrel racing, goat tying and breakaway roping. We have people who come to Kelly’s arena who will help coach.”