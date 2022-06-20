For McCormick head football coach Paul Pratt, the success of his football team will start at the offensive line, especially the three interior linemen who will be counted on to create some space for the dynamic group of Chief running backs.
“We are going to stay in the spread, but we are going to bring it in a little tighter and run. I think we have some pretty good running backs,” Pratt said. “Our kids are going to have to block this year. To move the ball, we’re going to have to block.”
But that wasn’t the focus on Tuesday.
McCormick participated in the first Greenwood 7-on-7 scrimmage on Tuesday, where the development of the Chiefs’ secondary took front stage in their two and a half games before lighting cut the play date a period short.
“We only lost two guys in the secondary,” Pratt said. “The kids catch on really quick. I’m really proud of them.”
One Chief that stood out in McCormick’s two and a half games was rising junior KJ Morton. Morton will float between several spots in the back seven, splitting time between cornerback and middle linebacker.
“Coming off of surgery last year, I’m really impressed with this kid,” Pratt said of Morton. “He came out and worked hard in the offseason. He’s stronger, and I feel confident with him back there as a linebacker or a cornerback. He ran track, and that kind of helped him out.”
While the offense will be dominated by its running game, McCormick offense ran smoothly behind quarterback Markese Stevens during the first Greenwood 7-on-7 scrimmage.
Stevens started as the Chiefs quarterback as a freshman, learning the position in the mix of COVID-19 stoppages and a brutal schedule. Pratt said the rising sophomore has developed as a passer since the end of the 2022 season, citing several camps Stevens has participated in during the offseason.
“He’s been attending a lot of camps,” Pratt said of the rising sophomore quarterback. “At one time, I was going to run the ball 70 (percent of the time), but he’s been to about five camps this year. His release is better. He’s able to read the defense. I put him in the fire last year as a freshman quarterback. He’s holding his own. I expect a lot out of him this year, and he’s a leader.”
