For every shot or run Emerald had through the first two quarters, it seemed Laurens had an answer Thursday night.
The two teams were neck-and-neck for much of the night, always within a few points of each other, as the Raiders largely led the game early on.
Then KJ Morton got in a groove.
The senior made basket after basket after basket in the third, snowballing into a quarter-ending 17-7 run that gave Emerald a nice lead. The Vikings held on to that lead in the last eight minutes to claim a 65-59 win over Laurens in the third-place game of the FCA Tournament at home.
“We played much better tonight,” Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. “I just thought the guys’ mindset all day long was different. We had a good film session today earlier, got a chance to work on stuff in the gym before the game.”
Morton finished with a team-high 20 points with 18 coming in the second half. He claimed a lot of his points in the paint, sometimes driving to the basket and sometimes just being at the right place at the right time as a rebounder.
Alongside Morton in scoring was Don’Travis “Monk” Jackson, who was also a big presence in the paint with 17 points.
“We had a little one-two punch down low, so I was really proud of those guys,” Scruggs said. “I told them that not a lot of people have a Monk, a lot of people don’t have a KJ and we got both of them and we need to start using them more.”
Jackson was consistent throughout Thursday’s game, being a force right under the hoop in each quarter. The junior had Raiders verbally questioning how to guard him, rarely stopping him.
And when they couldn’t stop Jackson, he was clapping. When he was clapping, he was feeling it.
“If you ever see Monk start clapping like that, you know it’s on,” Scruggs said. “I was just tickled for him because he’s had a tough week, he didn’t play well the first couple games, and tonight, he really played well.
“I’m just happy for him because he's one of the best kids on our team and he’s a great human being, so I’m really proud of him.”
The duo of Morton and Jackson came up huge as Laurens threatened the Vikings’ lead late in the game. The two continued to do what they did all game: finding ways to score, many of the points coming under the basket.
Ean Ryans and Keenan Marshall also ended their nights in double digits with 11 and 10 points respectively.
With Emerald’s third-place finish in the FCA Tournament, the Vikings are getting close to crunch time.
“Anytime you can end a tournament with a win into a weekend, it’s a good thing,” Scruggs said. “We’ll regroup Monday, come back, got a couple days worth of practice, gotta go to Saluda on Thursday and then we’ll start region the next week, so I’m really proud of them.”
