DUE WEST
Top-seeded Erskine women’s tennis team heads into its conference tournament with a trio of players who have different leadership roles.
There’s a senior who is the team’s captain and inspirational leader, despite not playing in a single scoring match this season. There’s a junior who overcame a back issue to post an undefeated record in conference play at No. 1 singles. And there’s a freshman from Ecuador who has navigated life in a very different place and is second in the conference at No. 2 singles.
“Talent always helps, but you don’t win on talent,” said coach Calhoun Parr, who is in his 23rd year with the program. “We’ve had a great captain. Lizzie Naval has done an excellent job leading the team. She knows how to set the bar high with a high work ethic.”
Naval, who is from Summerville, came to Erskine as a cross-country runner and was a standout in that sport. But a bout with plantar fasciitis made her reconsider her running future.
“I was putting myself through so much pain that I was questioning my love for running,” Naval said. “Sometimes I would go to practice and was stoked, but it was never how it was when I was playing tennis.”
Tennis being her first love, she talked with Parr, who encouraged her to join the team in January 2022. Despite not participating in scoring matches, she provides much-needed leadership.
“I try to be as positive as I can, and I try to give them the positivity that I have,” Naval said. “It’s not always ‘hit to your forehand’ or ‘hit to your backhand.’ Sometimes, we sit down and I compliment them on their shoes or how their nails look — just to kind of get their mind away from what’s going on in the tennis match, especially if they’re upset.”
Ariana Jativa was one of the highest-ranked players in Ecuador. She moved from the big city of Guayaquil to tiny Due West. Being part of the tennis team made college life in a new place much easier.
“I already knew that I had some friends,” Jativa said. “It helped me a lot to meet new people.”
Jativa posted an 8-2 record in conference play.
“I always played tennis as an individual sport,” said Jativa, who was ranked No. 2 in Ecuador in under-18. “I would always play alone. But I came here to college in America and it’s different. You play in a group. We’re like a family here. You give support to each other. Every teammate is there for you.”
Emma Bentz, a junior from Suwanee, Georgia, posted a 10-0 conference record. She didn’t know what to expect this year after suffering a back injury in the fall.
“I was really skeptical,” Bentz said. “I wasn’t really sure I would do well during the season. I was nervous. I just wanted to prove to myself and everyone else that I could still do it.”
The injury, which she worked through with physical rehabilitation, took a mental toll.
“It was always in the back of my mind,” Bentz said. “It never did start hurting, so, as the matches went on, I was kind of more secure. I don’t think I would have won 10 straight matches if my mental game hadn’t improved.”
The team went 14-4 overall and 9-1 in conference play. The Fleet got a double bye in the conference tournament and will open play at 9 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals in Florence. The Fleet have won the regular season title 12 times in 19 season seasons.
Bentz, ranked atop the conference in No. 1 singles, said this year’s team is different.
“What’s special is how we’ve gotten along as a team,” Bentz said. “In previous years, we didn’t bond as well as a team, which I think affected our play. This year, everyone gets along great. There’s no bad blood between anyone. We support each other the entire time.”
The Fleet, who lost in last year’s championship match, need to win the tournament to advance to the regionals.