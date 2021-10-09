The USA Warriors started their 160-game season on the first Saturday in September, traveling to Emerson, Georgia for a doubleheader. For the next couple of weeks, the Warriors stayed on the road, playing various teams from South Carolina before returning home for their first home contest of the year, a sweep of the Myrtle Beach Stars, a travel baseball team of high school seniors.
The Warriors won the first game 16-2 while winning 8-2 in the final game of the doubleheader.
While playing at home is nice, founder and coach Juan Adriatico likes playing on the road so the Warriors can spread the team’s message.
“We love playing at home but the fun part is playing on the road, so we can spread the brand out so people get to know who we are and what we represent,” Adriatico said. “It’s fun. (The players) get to go into the workforce and develop value in who they are in men, honoring God, the Armed Forces and giving back to communities.”
Adriatico founded the Warriors in 2016 as a way for veterans to continue to play baseball while in the service and build fellowship as they transition from military to civilian life.
Kellen Moman recently served in the U.S. Marines. During his nine-year career, he was stationed in Afghanistan, Japan and South Korea.
“My father-in-law is really big into veteran programs because I am transitioning from the Marine Corps right now. He’s into a lot of military organizations and he found (the Warriors),” Moman said. “He knows I love baseball and knows that I wanted to keep playing. I just tried out and made the team. I’ve been doing my best to keep coming and play as much as possible.”
Moman lives in Piedmont with his wife and two children but makes the drive at least once a week for practice, then again to travel to games. The wins against Myrtle Beach were the first time his family was able to travel to Moman’s games.
“My wife works and my kids are in school, and because I’m transitioning out and waiting to start my job, I’m playing Mr. Mom,” Moman said. “My wife knows that I was a pretty accomplished baseball player before I joined the Marines. We went and hit on a field when my little brother was playing but other than that, she’s never seen me play. Having her and my kids out here is awesome.”
While Adriadico and Moman served in the military, the Warriors are open to players who aren’t active duty or retired. When they aren’t playing games or practicing daily, the players are placed into work programs.
“It’s not really a team. It’s more like family,” first baseman and outfielder Antonio Boyd said. “We have fun. We play together, practice together and work together.”
In August, two members of the Warriors signed contracts with the U.S. Army. Drew Evett, who played middle infield, is working in an Army Ranger battalion, while Dionte Walter, who pitched, is working as an aircraft mechanic.
“It’s just a ministry. I was an Army Chaplin for years,” Adriatico said. “My calling was to serve soldiers. Now my calling is to sever men who are trying to get navigation for their lives and honor God and mentor them throughout the process. This is just a different out-of-the-box ministry. We see it really as honoring Christ and giving back to the community and just playing ball and playing hard.”