There were a lot of growing pains last season for the Emerald baseball team.
With only a pair of seniors and a bevy of underclassmen making the jump to varsity as freshmen, the Vikings struggled for most of the season.
But by the end of the year, the Vikings were rolling as their young core adjusted to the level that first-year head coach Mack Hite expected, rattling off eight wins in the final 10 games of the season.
“We just look better. We look a little more prepared and relaxed,” Hite said. “I think they’re starting to understand what we’re trying to do. Baseball is a tough game. Some nights you look good and other nights you look terrible.
“We just have to keep working. (Monday’s scrimmage win against Abbeville) was a pretty decent performance for us. We put some pressure on with base running and put balls in play.”
Emerald’s offense is predicated on putting pressure on teams. Get a man on and move him through a combination of bunts and stolen bases.
That starts at the top of the lineup with senior Bradlee Jones. Jones, who runs a 4.48 40-yard dash, puts pressure on teams whenever he puts the ball in play, as the senior can stretch a grounder to the left side into an infield single.
“If Bradlee is doing well, we’re doing well,” Hite said. “He’s a cool cat. He doesn’t get rattled. He just goes out there and competes and puts the ball in play. We’ll go as he goes. When he gets on, we tend to score, because he runs so well.”
Along with Jones, the Vikings are loaded with young talent, spearheaded by Will Howard and Tucker Meredith.
Howard is the Vikings’ No. 1 starter and No. 3 hitter in the lineup as a sophomore, resuming the role he played last year for Emerald. Meredith is the other dominant Vikings starter. In the Monday scrimmage against Abbeville, the sophomore struck out eight of the nine Panthers he faced.
“We spent a lot of time with these guys, countless hours on the field, in the weight room and just studying the game and watching film,” Hite said. “It’s good to see it pay off. Baseball is a tough game. … I think they’ve learned what we’re looking for and what we’re trying to do.”
Joining those sophomores are sophomore Hunter Archibald, eighth grader Eli Swancey and seventh grader Beau Hite.
Archibald dealt with injuries during his freshman campaign but got valuable lineup experience early and time behind the plate. Swancey will be the primary catcher, as Hite said the middle schooler is already controlling the game at a varsity level. His bat will just need to develop with more at bats.
The mound and defensive consistency are Hite’s biggest concerns as the Vikings head into the start of the 2023 season. Their first test will be Midland Valley in the 7:30 p.m. game of the Emerald City Classic.
“We’re just looking for guys to throw strikes,” Hite said. “We have to get our pitching depth if we’re going to make a run at things in the region, which is one of the goals for this team.”