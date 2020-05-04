It’s quite strange having a spring without sports.
The South Carolina High School League’s decision to cancel the remainder of the 2020 spring sports season wasn’t a surprising one. Obviously, what’s most important at this time is flattening the curve of this virus and slowing its spread.
But what could have been this high school spring sports season in the Lakelands?
Yes, it can be dejecting to think of the “what ifs” at this time, but the reality is there likely would have been some spectacular feats this spring. Here’s a look at what could’ve been some of the top storylines this spring.
Ninety Six, Dixie look
to defend softball titlesNinety Six and Dixie won the Class 2A and Class 1A state softball titles on the same day last year. Both teams felt they had the teams to repeat this season.
Ninety Six only graduated two players from last season’s lineup, and brought back key players such as Index-Journal Player of the Year Gracie Lollis and senior pitcher Carlee Stockman.
As for Dixie, starting pitcher Caylee Brown is only eighth-grader, and outfielder Lauryn Foster, who had key hits in the state title series, was in her freshman season this year.
Abbeville, Dixie baseball reaching Upper State againAbbeville’s baseball team was the last team standing among three Lakelands schools in Class 2A last season.
The Panthers didn’t win Region 2-2A, but made up for it with a district title win against Christ Church.
Abbeville fell to the eventual champions, Landrum, in the first round of the Upper State playoffs. A loss to Blacksburg in the second game marked the end of the season. Abbeville started 3-0 this season.
Dixie’s baseball team capped an outstanding showing in Region 1-1A by winning the region championship at its rival’s place last season. The Hornets held on for a region-clinching win against Ware Shoals.
In the postseason, Dixie ran into state powerhouse McBee again. McBee ousted Dixie and won last year’s state championship. Those two teams figured to be the top contenders in Class 1A once again this season.
Greenwood’s Simpson continues successGreenwood boys tennis’ Graeme Simpson is only a sophomore, but he’s already one of the best tennis players in the state.
The Greenwood standout was last year’s Index-Journal Player of the Year in boys tennis. He finished runner-up in the consolation bracket of the Class 5A singles state championship.
Simpson stepped up as Greenwood’s top player in 2019. He helped the Eagles finish third in Region 1-5A. Greenwood lost to eventual state champion Spartanburg in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Emerald boys soccer aims
to build on region titleSenior Isaac White was set to lead a talented midfield for the Vikings. Last season, White scored 28 goals as Emerald made the third round of the playoffs and won Region 3-3A.
This season figured to be a promising one for Emerald, too. The team only lost one senior in center back Eddie Reyes.