The world of sports is ever changing, and that was clearly evident in the 72 hours since most of us clocked out on Friday afternoon.
Let’s start in the high school world.
The world of sports is ever changing, and that was clearly evident in the 72 hours since most of us clocked out on Friday afternoon.
Let’s start in the high school world.
It was a weird regular season. Early on it seemed like this would finally be a regular fall for high school football after the last two had game changes, missing players and even many cancelations because of COVID-19.
Instead we got constant downpours and lightning delays that cost practice time and even delayed some games and most if not all scrimmages.
Regardless of what happened to start the year for your local team, we had eight Lakelands teams survive the regular season and reach the playoffs.
After the first round, that number has been cut by more than half, as we have three teams — Greenwood, Saluda and Abbeville — left standing. Congratulations to those three teams for continuing their runs, but the job isn’t finished for another couple of weeks hopefully.
For the five teams that lost their first round matchups, thank you for the wonderful experiences this season brought. We saw Emerald make the postseason for the first time in the Tad DuBose era, as he and his coaching staff continue to work to build Emerald into the powerhouse it can be.
We saw Ware Shoals’ coach Chris Johnston end his football career after more than 20 years in the surrounding area, ending proudly at his alma mater.
Now in the landscape of college football, that is a mess.
Growing up in Alabama, I can tell you most Crimson Tide fans believe the world is ending. As it looks right now, it appears the College Football playoffs will be without Alabama for just the second time, as a surprising loss to LSU looks to have dashed its chances for a playoff run.
Clemson could be looking in with the Crimson Tide with another shocking loss to unranked Notre Dame.
Georgia toppled Tennessee, Ohio State struggled in probably the windiest game since I was in college and arguably one of the biggest surprises of the weekend for me, Florida ACTUALLY played well on offense. It was to Texas A&M, but I need any type of victory for this season.
As I write this, the early window of NFL games are still being played, but who knows what the final will look like in just a couple of hours, let alone how the landscape will change as we sprint towards the playoffs.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.