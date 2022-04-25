When a picture of Mississippi umpire Kristi Moore showed a major bruise nearly covering her left eye, the sports world winced.
In Paul Newberry’s column about Moore’s incident with a parent, who assaulted the softball umpire after disagreeing with a call during the game, the columnist poses a question currently pondered by sports fans across the country: “Why fret over potential violence — even the chance of losing your life — because someone thinks you blew a call at a 12-year-olds’ softball game?”
Moore’s story paints the scene of a growing problem for high school sports in America. Referees and umpires are leaving the industry because of abuse from fans, parents, players and coaches.
It’s an issue that’s been widely reported and has also affected teams in the Lakelands. While most varsity football games ran without a hitch on Friday nights, some jayvee and middle school games were played earlier in the week to combat the shortage. It’s happening during baseball and softball season as well. Crews will drive more than an hour away to call a game, meaning teams are delayed or will play earlier than originally planned.
So how do we fix it?
Newberry states that coaches should “make it clear that they won’t tolerate the behavior,” and parents “can’t sit idly by when one of their own is hurling insults at the officials.” While I agree with both points, coaches are focused on the game, and while there are parents who will stand up for officials, they are too few and far between. Even if those parties intervene, the probability of that same parent, fan, player or coach acting out at another official is still high. There needs to be a harsher punishment, and it has to come from the high school league.
Since most games are videoed by the team or by parents, it’s easier to catch parents abusing officials. If it’s caught on video or a complaint is lodged, the high school league will have a chance to watch the incident and can dole out the suspension necessary. In an ideal world, the league can increase the punishment on the parent, and, if it continues, it can affect the team via a forfeit or a player suspension.
Hopefully, it won’t get to the point where the team is negatively affected by one fan or parent’s actions, but the sports community needs to stand up for officials. They deserve better, and if we want to continue to enjoy high school sports, they’ll get it.
