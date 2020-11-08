Southside Christian has caused plenty of headaches for teams in the Lakelands.
Last year, the clashes between the Sabres and Abbeville and Saluda were epic. Southside Christian, a small private school in Simpsonville, established itself as a true contender among all other Class 2A schools. It undoubtedly earned its status as one of the best football teams.
This season, though, Southside Christian’s position as a top team in its classification feels at best like a mistake and at worst a travesty.
Southside Christian inexplicably went down a classification to Class 1A this year. The school has dominated every fall sports competition to show the obvious: a private school doesn’t belong in Class 1A.
Credit to Dixie’s boys cross country team; they won the Class 1A state championship in Columbia, breaking the mold of Southside Christian’s outsize dominance this year in Class 1A.
But everywhere else, Southside Christian has dominated Class 1A to the extent of pointlessness.
The Sabres recently blew past all the competition to win the Class 1A volleyball state championship. In the combined Class 3A-2A-1A swim and golf championships, Southside Christian finished top 6 in the state alongside many schools that should be considered its peers, private schools situated in Class 2A.
And in football, where the difference is most stark, Southside Christian emerged from region play with five dominant wins and enters the playoffs ranked No. 2 in state, and first among Upper State teams.
With this coming one year after two third-round playoff runs in Class 2A for a private school such as Southside Christian, which is not bound by a public school district’s geographical zone, it’s clear that a more honest competition could have been set up in Class 1A.
Balance has been an ongoing issue in the state’s smallest classification, but debates have abounded about whether private schools should even be placed in Class 2A. It’s laughable that the Sabres would be allowed to compete in a classification alongside the state’s most tiny public schools.
No matter the size of Southside Christian’s enrollment, it’s clear to see the school is too large a fish in too small a pond for competition in Class 1A to balance out.