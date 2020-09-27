With new coaches at both schools in Greenwood, new regions and — of course — the coronavirus pandemic, so much had been unknown about Lakelands football this season.
The first week of the season has been rocky, with four area teams canceling or postponing games. On the field, we found plenty of surprises.
Emerald’s offense
surgesEmerald scored more points Thursday night in a 32-26 overtime loss to Clinton than it did in any game all of last season.
The Vikings switched to the A-bone offense this season after longtime Abbeville defensive coordinator Tad DuBose took over as coach.
The offensive output in the first game of the season was a surprise, as the team struggled greatly on offense last year. If Emerald can stay efficient offensively, its defense is likely to hold up, too, with one of the state’s best defensive line prospects in Robby Harrison on the end.
Greenwood keeps
it simpleGreenwood coach Chris Liner provided some foreshadowing Thursday when he said that the past week had been “by far” the best Greenwood had in installing its new Flexbone offense.
The Eagles passed a difficult test in getting past Laurens gargantuan defensive line and moved the ball effectively through a number of talented backs. Quarterback Jaylin Tolbert and running back Chris Simmons combined for 200 yards on the ground.
Abbeville starts roll through regionSpeaking of a few talented backs, Abbeville has more than a few.
Cruz Temple touched the ball twice and logged 62 yards. J’Marion Burton touched it three times and rushed 76 yards. Not a single Abbeville running back had more than six carries in the Panthers’ 62-0 thrashing of West-Oak.
The Panthers have shifted into Region 1-2A. Every team in the Panthers’ region had a losing record last season. Expect a lot of similar statistics out of Abbeville this season.