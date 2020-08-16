We have no shortage of success stories on the football field here in Greenwood, with two well-established active players still in the NFL and at least one player at nearly every position that has made it to the league.
Two South Carolina natives — Zion Williamson of Spartanburg and Ja Morant of Sumter — recently ended their rookie seasons in the NBA bubble. Damian Lillard of the Trail Blazers, out of a mid-major college in Weber State, leads the bubble, averaging 37.6 points per game.
The increased attention on these players got me thinking: has there ever been a player from the Lakelands to make it in the NBA? After some research, the answer is no.
The closest city in the state to have one of its players make it in the leauge is Anderson. Larry Nance, who played at McDuffie High School and in college at Clemson, had a 13-year career with the Suns and Cavaliers.
It’s no surprise that Greenwood hasn’t seen one of its own reach the pros in basketball. More populous places such as Columbia and Greenville hold the banner for basketball in this state by a large margin. Plus, there are simply many more roster spots in football than in basketball.
Schools across the Lakelands have excellent local histories. Still, the state’s best areas for basketball talent lie in Columbia or Greenville.
A few notable exceptions can be found, though. The tiny Class 1A school Great Falls produced an NBA veteran in Torrey Craig. The Red Devils have won 11 state championships in Class 1A.
Basketball is much different from football, too. Greenwood has carved its path to the next level in football through coaches such as J.W. Babb and Shell Dula and the many players they coached who rose to the NFL. In basketball, it’s much more common for players transfer to a more populous area for better competition or for the exceptionally talented players to eschew high school basketball in favor of a prep school.
In the WNBA, which is in the middle of its own bubble season, Greenwood has some lineage. Alaina Coates, a guard for the Washington Mystics, is the niece of Greenwood native Ben Coates, who played tight end for the New England Patriots and won a Super Bowl.