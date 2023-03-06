You know what? No, it shouldn’t be anything to be ashamed about.
I love the XFL.
I mean, it’s football for goodness sake.
Who the heck doesn’t like football?
Sure, it’s not very close to the caliber of play we see in the NFL, but these guys are still darn good football players.
Take A.J. McCarron for example.
No, he wouldn’t be a starter on an NFL team, but he’s definitely an NFL-caliber quarterback. And he wanted to play in the XFL so his kids could see him start and play.
How cool is that?
Also, we have a couple of the Lakelands’ very own in the XFL. Former McCormick Chief Mataeo Durant plays alongside McCarron with the St. Louis BattleHawks and former Calhoun Falls Blue Flash Martavis Bryant suits up for the Vegas Vipers.
The XFL also has some interesting rules that differ from most football leagues.
My favorite is its three-tier PAT structure. In this league, there is no “kicking” an extra point.
You convert your PAT on offense, choosing to line up at the two-yard line for one point, the five-yard line for two and the 10-yard line for three.
Another rule I like is the new onside kick.
Instead of a traditional onside kick, teams can attempt to convert a fourth-and-15 from their own 25, but only in the fourth quarter.
Will these rules ever make it to the NFL? Unlikely anytime soon, but I sure hope so.
I just hope one of these spring football leagues can survive the test of time, unlike most. But if you haven’t yet, I would give it a shot.
The league is fun and very enjoyable.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.