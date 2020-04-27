Fifteen reluctant “yes” votes from members of the South Carolina High School League executive committee made it official.
It’s been an obvious conclusion to the spring high school sports season, but the season was officially canceled last Wednesday. Unlike the past few meetings the committee had, this one was broadcast via Facebook Live for anyone to watch.
After the vote was final, a post on the organization’s Facebook page shared a link to the meeting’s minutes. Below it, you could find many comments from parents and coaches urging the SCHSL, ‘Please reconsider this.’
Well, they did reconsider it. Over and over again until the Governor left them no choice.
Wednesday’s vote was hardly a vote. Gov. Henry McMaster already closed schools for the rest of the school year that day, leaving no other option. The SCHSL would have been well within its right to cancel the season two weeks ago, but it held off in hope that some semblance of competition could be salvaged.
The SCHSL fought for high school athletes, but it’s past time to be thinking about how we can shoehorn some baseball games into the middle of a national emergency. Instead, it’s time to think about people in this time who are grocery shopping for their immunocompromised family members.
If South Carolina contributed to the spread of this virus in any way, could you live with that? Flattening the curve of the virus is not just a slogan, it’s an instruction, and one the governor and high school league are following.
And regardless of how likely the virus would spread with teams gathering to play sports outside, there’s no way the optics of playing sports this spring would line up with anyone else.
Every single professional and college sports league has canceled. High school associations in nearly every state have already canceled spring seasons. There cannot be a good faith argument that the high school league did anything wrong.
Even in Georgia, where Gov. Brian Kemp took the confusing step of reopening restaurants and theaters on the same day the state reached 800 coronavirus deaths and 20,000 total cases, the state’s high school sports association canceled the season three weeks ago.
Here in the Lakelands, it’s clear that each school has been taking the measures seriously. District 50 has distributed meals and homework packets and had a drive-thru pickup for graduation supplies.
While it’s a shame that these seniors won’t be able to finish their high school careers, it should provide some comfort knowing the SCHSL held off as long as it could before the inevitability of Wednesday’s announcement.
When the virus is defeated here, high school sports athletes will surely deserve part of the credit for staying home and doing their part to flatten its curve.