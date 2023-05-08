To me, family is the most important aspect of life. They’re the people that love you unconditionally no matter what is happening in their lives, no matter how much you do or don’t get along with them.
Originally, I wanted to focus on my family with this piece — Mother’s Day is right around the corner and my father’s birthday was Sunday — so I wanted to do a joint piece for them, because they definitely deserve some praise.
My parents are the two strongest people in my life, for sure, and are some of, if not the strongest, people that I’ve ever met in my life.
They’ve had to figure out how to raise two knucklehead kids (more me than my brother), gone through dozens of health problems and had to keep our family together as we’ve lost several family members.
I’ll start with my mom, since that’s what I know my dad would want.
I don’t even know how to put into words how much she means to me and my family. Growing up, she was the authority in the house. If she said something, it happened.
When my dad was diagnosed with cancer in 2006, she was a rockstar. She took care of him, my brother and me and had to figure out how to work while all of that was going on. None of us knew at the time he was diagnosed if he would survive it.
Thankfully, he did and alongside the doctors, I credit my mom with helping him through it all.
She’s gone through her own battles and is always going to be battling through hers but that never stopped her from making sure that we had everything we needed, working 12-plus hours a day alongside never missing the important events in our lives.
Thankfully, she’s now retired and hopefully, my dad will join her soon on that next stage.
My dad was born into a military house and during the Korean and Vietnam wars, he had to become the father figure to his siblings while he had to grow up himself.
He served for 26 years himself, and now that I’m older, I truly appreciate how much he gave for us while he was working on projects he still can’t tell me about.
He’s taught me so many lessons about life and how to become a man just by living his life, and I can never appreciate him enough for always being that constant example.
He was born in Puerto Rico, so he became a Pittsburgh Pirates fan because of Roberto Clemente. For his birthday, my mom bought them tickets to see the Pirates in Pittsburgh for the first time, and I couldn’t be more excited to see what trouble he gets himself into on that trip.
On a side note, I hope everyone can keep the McDonald family in Ninety Six in their thoughts and their prayers as they go through a time in their lives that I wouldn’t wish upon anyone or could even fathom going through.
