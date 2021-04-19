If I heard it once, I heard it a thousand times: “hitting with runners in scoring position is one of the toughest things to do in a baseball or softball game.”
During my tenure in Tuscaloosa, Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy repeated those same 20 words to me when I asked him about the team’s ability and inability to capitalize with runners on base. For a long time, I couldn’t completely comprehend what he was saying.
Sure, its a let down when a team squanders an opportunity to score but unlike other sports baseball and softball do not have a time restraint. In all likelihood, there will be other chances throughout the game but after covering back-to-back softball and baseball games, I’m starting to understand what Murphy meant.
In its 5-1 loss to Chapman, Emerald stranded 11 runners on base and almost squandered two bases loaded opportunities. One of these opportunities came in the first inning. After retiring the side in order, the Vikings loaded the bases with two outs in the inning but stranded the go-ahead run at third on a pop-out in foul territory. A missed opportunity yes, but it changed the momentum of the game, which made me wonder is there truly a difference in hitting with runners in scoring position.
“It shouldn’t be [different],” Emerald softball head coach Chasity Davis said. “When you see the person in front of you get a hit, it’s got to be ‘I want to get on’ mentality. Sometimes there is pressure but that’s just a battle in the head, the game is more mental than it is anything physical.”
I saw the other end of the coin a few days later. With Emerald down seven, the Vikings finally score a run after it was held scoreless in back-to-back innings. The run opened the floodgates for the offense as the team would score 11 runs unanswered to come back and defeat Clinton 12-10.
“We talked about getting punched in the face early on and not responding to it in the third and fourth (innings),” Emerald head coach Colby Painter said. “I mean all you do is just chip away and chip away, you keep on doing that and you are going to put pressure on them too.”
The fourth and fifth innings turned the momentum in favor of the Vikings which catapulted them to the win. Sure there may be multiple opportunities to score in a baseball and softball game, but the team that capitalizes on the momentum shifts wind up being successful. Hence the importance and the challenge of scoring with runners in scoring position.
“The guys just kept with it and we got two big innings out of it,” Painter said. “They just had confidence (at the plate). That’s the difference, if you don’t have confidence in yourself, you are not going to be successful.”