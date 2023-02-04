It just seemed like we could never get rid of Tom Brady, could we?
Oh, he’s that age? Surely, he’ll regress, right?
Nope.
Oh but come on, he’s over 40. He can’t keep up with guys 20 years younger than him.
For most quarterbacks, sure, but Brady is different.
Brady’s a winner. He didn’t ever care how old he was. He has the heart of a competitor, something all athletes should aspire to have.
Looking back at his 23-year career, Brady is something of a legend.
Seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs and a 15-time Pro Bowler. The list could go on and on with the numerous accolades and records Brady has broken.
And with what feels like an eternity later, he finally announced his retirement… erm, again.
As a fan growing up, I hated Brady.
He won so much, it was easy to hate on a guy like him.
Like, who does this guy think he is? Wearing all those rings like he’s some sort of “great player.” He has one of the greatest head coaches in Bill Belichick with a plethora of talent around him, of course he’s gonna win.
But just like he has to thousands of critics over the last two decades, he shut my mouth, particularly when he moved to Tampa Bay.
Aha! No Belichick now, Tom!
You’re regressing, Brady, better call it quits before you embarrass yourself!
Well, the thing is he didn’t regress. Again, Tom is a winner, and one thing about him: he’s going to win some games.
And he did that in Tampa — a lot.
Through that 2020 Super Bowl-winning season, I was no longer a Tom Brady hater, I was a Tom Brady fan.
How can you not like a dude that’s slicing up defenses when other quarterbacks his age are retired and filming commercials?
I think what I realized most about Brady these last few seasons is he didn’t only do it for the rings. He didn’t only do it for the glamour. He didn’t only do it for the sweet, sweet money.
He did it for the love of the game.
Brady loves the game of football more than any other quarterback that I’ve seen grace an NFL field. I mean, he played until he was 45 years old for goodness sake.
Brady has all you could ask for in a quarterback: talent, smarts, leadership and undying love for the game he played.
To put it simply, he is, in fact, the G.O.A.T. — the greatest of all time.
It’s a shame that we’ll never see him slinging it again in an NFL uniform… Well, assuming he stays retired this time.
But I’m just glad to say I witnessed his great career. And for that, I’m grateful.
Thanks, Tom Brady.
