National Signing Day on Wednesday put a bow on the 2019 high school football season, as several players in the Lakelands signed to play at the next level.
Here are three takeaways from a busy National Signing Day.
Dallan Wright lands at Virginia Tech
Patience paid off for Saluda wide receiver Dallan Wright.
Wright, who led Saluda to a Class 2A state championship last fall, didn't have a single offer at the end of the season. His recruiting blew up in the two weeks before Signing Day, and Wright became the only Lakelands player to sign with a Power 5 conference team on Signing Day.
Saluda's state championship team sent a total of four seniors to the next level, as quarterback Noah Bell signed with Wingate and Reagan and Hayden Cherry both will head to Presbyterian College.
Abbeville has large signing class
Add offensive lineman Trai Jones and J.D. Moore, who signed on Early Signing Day, to Abbeville's late period signees and the Panthers have sent 11 players from its 15-man 2020 senior class to play college football.
Jones is already getting ready for next fall with the South Carolina Gamecocks, and Moore will play at Charleston Southern.
Abbeville's defensive line stood out Wednesday. Carson Smith is heading to Newberry. Ar'Darius Burton and Demairis Hill are going to team up at Limestone.
Lakelands presence at The Citadel grows
Emerald lineman Bryson Jones and Abbeville lineman Conner Nickles joined The Citadel Wednesday, continuing the presence of Lakelands products at the school.
Nickles and Jones will join Greenwood High grads Von Ramsey and Trey Gable and Greenwood Christian grad Jack Alvarez on the current roster. Two seasons ago, former Ninety Six standout Rod Johnson was a key part of the Bulldogs' running game.
Erskine signs several in late signing period
Erskine has signed 23 players this week for its upstart football team. The Fleet will bring back its football program for the first time since 1951.
Highlights of the signing class are Barnwell quarterback Craig Pender and his high school teammate in wide receiver Dallyon Creech. Pender and Creech propelled Barnwell to Class 2A state championship appearances each of the past two years.
Abbeville's Natavious Norman was one of the Fleet's signings, and he joins several Lakelands players who signed with the team last year.