While the pandemic has forced nearly everyone indoors, everyone seems to have arrived at the same conclusion for what to do.
On Saturday, having lost track of the amount of weeks working from home, I had to get out of my apartment. I loaded a backpack with water and food and took off for a state park.
My first plan was to head for the mountains of North Georgia, but I left too late and knew there would be little chance of getting into the park past 10:30 a.m., so Caesars Head State Park, just below the North Carolina border, it was.
Parking was difficult. I made it into one of the lots after driving past the entrance three times.
Once in the park, however, the large area allowed plenty of people to disperse and social distancing hardly took any effort. I passed many people, but all of them had plenty of space to walk to keep a safe distance.
My experience has apparently been common, as state parks were the first attractions to open when gradual reopening started. The parks have also reached capacity because their maximum capacity has been lowered to prevent overcrowding.
The parks seem to be a great idea to spend a weekend, but state parks have also been negatively affected by the pandemic. The Post and Courier reported Friday that parks let go of temporary employees and have had to handle larger-than-normal crowds with less staff.
Scientists are learning more about the virus every day, but it appears being outside is one of the most low-risk activities. An investigation by Vox Media, which quoted several researchers of the virus, reported that a study in Japan found that COVID-19 is 18.7 times more likely to be transmitted in a closed environment than in an open-air environment.
The virus is primarily spread by direct contact between two people, but it has been found that the virus can also be spread via commonly touched surfaces or if it is aerosolized when someone coughs or sneezes.
State parks may be packed now, but that may not last for much longer. Gov. Henry McMaster announced he will lift restrictions on attractions such as historical buildings, zoos and aquariums starting May 30.