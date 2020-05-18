Fall is looming, and the possibility of a delay to the high school football season seems to grow each day.
The COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended the spring sports season and has put high school sports on hold for the foreseeable future. The big question now is how will it affect high school football?
We only stand three months away from the season kicking off — if it kicks off in time. It’s beginning to look like there could be a season, with businesses in the state slowly reopening.
But will schools reopen in time for the 2020-21 academic year? It’s quite simple: No school, no sports. If the spread of the virus does not slow down in the coming months, we’ll be in the same boat all over again in the fall.
The South Carolina High School League voted in April to postpone spring practices for fall sports, meaning fall sports seasons likely will take a delay with spring practices pushed back until June or July at the earliest.
Football is a constant physical contact sport. Contact in football practices in the summer is not allowed already, and SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton has already recommended that pads should not be allowed in the summer to make up for the lost contact practices in the fall.
Plus, the heat in those summer months usually halts significant practice time, anyway. That won’t give fall sports teams much time to be very prepared whenever the season starts.
This obviously does not affect just football. There’s also volleyball, girls golf, girls tennis and cross country. What about them?
Golf, tennis, volleyball and cross country aren’t contact sports, but if schools are able to reopen in the fall, would the SCHSL allow all sports to go forward?
There are still too many unknowns at this point about whether high school sports will be ready to go in the fall. Who knows what the SCHSL would do if the pandemic goes on for that long. Hopefully, it won’t come to that, and sports can serve as some semblance of normalcy in the fall.