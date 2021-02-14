It's hard to believe the last time high school spring sports have been contested in the Lakelands was in 2019.
A lot has changed in that time; in fact, our sports department is going to have some hard work to do in getting updated on how each Lakelands team will fare this upcoming spring.
After the 2020 spring season was canceled, the summer showed no recovery in the pandemic and the fall season went ahead with some rather heavy changes. The winter sports season has been disjointed and treacherous, with several schools struggling to get their seasons completed and many districts opting out.
The South Carolina High School League recently met and its Executive Committee rejected a proposal by league staff which intended to cancel spring practices for fall sports, among a few other precautionary changes. After all, on Sunday, the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,735 new COVID cases.
Since we're on the topic of last spring's cancellation, the number of positive cases reported April 22, the day the league approved a vote to cancel spring seasons, was 148.
However, many things have already changed since then. Vaccines are becoming more accessible, districts have more information to work with and schedules have already been condensed and adjusted to work around any virus issues. Plus, being angry toward the SCHSL just feels like wasted energy. If something were to be done differently at this point, it would come from state government instead of the SCHSL.
Among the most aggrieved or hard-done-by in society during this pandemic, I'd say high school athletes are fairly low on the list. But still, it was sad to see the coronavirus spread so rapidly into the country last March and spoil what should have been memorable and happy last few months of school for students across the country.
With the vaccine becoming more widely administered, it is heartening to know that spring sports will be contested starting soon.