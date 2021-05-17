Another season and another batch of tightly contested first-round playoff matchups.
In varsity softball, Dixie and Ninety Six both squeaked past their first-round opponents, while Abbeville and its offense powered the Panthers into the second round.
Here are three takeaways from the first round of the playoffs for Lakelands teams.
Abbeville remains hotThe Panthers picked up right where they left off in their first-round matchup with Crescent. With a six-game winning streak to close out the season where the team tallied 86 runs scored, Abbeville maintained its blistering form at the plate, as the team tallied 11 hits in the win.
Thanks to multi-hit performances by Lauryn Foster, Caylee Brown and Michaela Harrison, the Panthers will take on a Chesnee team tonight that has a 10-game winning streak.
Once again, all eyes will be on Abbeville’s offense as it looks to solve a stingy Chesnee defense that has not allowed a run scored over the past three games.
Dixie’s pitching keyAnother pitching gem by Matilyn Cox allowed the Hornets to advance after squandering a dynamic Lewisville offense. Cox pitched a complete game and struck out the six in the win as Dixie will host Wagener-Salley tonight in the second round.
Defending champs surviveIt’s no secret that Ninety Six has received every opponent’s “A” game, and, for the most part, the Wildcats have weathered each storm that passes. However, it seemed that Legion Collegiate Academy had the defending champions on the ropes thanks to a Joei Owens’ two-run blast to give Legion Collegiate a 3-1 lead.
The defending champs then responded, as the Wildcats tallied runs in back-to-back innings to regain the lead, and that was all pitcher Meghan Kimberling needed to pick up the win.
Ninety Six moves on to play Gray Collegiate Academy tonight in Cayce. Gray defeated Legion Collegiate during the regular season.