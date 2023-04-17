It’s been two days since South Carolina and Clemson’s spring games.
Cue the overreactions from both fan bases, and cue the fan bases all over the country bragging about their spring game attendance.
Look, in my opinion, these things shouldn’t be read into the tiniest bit.
It’s a scrimmage. And it’s not just a scrimmage, it’s a watered-down scrimmage. No team is going to open up its playbook for a spring game.
Don’t get me wrong, spring games can be fun. For some families, this is one of the only opportunities they’ll get to see their favorite team in person this year.
Sometimes teams will whip out a fun little trick play that’ll end up on SportsCenter.
But that’s all spring games are: fun.
How do you make them better?
Play an actual team.
I’m not asking that the game be full-on tackle. I’m not asking for teams to play four 15-minute quarters. I’m not even asking teams to play a D-1 team.
In fact, if teams are ever allowed to schedule an exhibition in the spring, I’d want teams to play a small Division II school they wouldn’t usually play.
Like a Benedict, a North Greenville and maybe even an Erskine.
It would add to the fun spring games already offer. Also, a lot of coaches are already on board with playing an actual team for their spring game, including South Carolina’s Shane Beamer and Auburn’s Hugh Freeze.
It would probably help schools boost spring game attendance numbers, and it would help those smaller schools get a large paycheck and play in a bigger stadium that they normally wouldn’t get the opportunity to play in.
I’ve thought this way for a while, but it seems like this idea has picked up steam recently.
Hopefully, it’ll become a reality soon.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
