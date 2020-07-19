Before ending Wednesday’s press conference, before which the South Carolina High School League approved a plan to try to keep fall sports in the fall season, SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton delivered a plea to the media.
Singleton urged media members to emphasize mask-wearing and to use their influence to effect change in the state, where coronavirus cases are spiking at the same time the state continues reopening.
Here are Singleton’s parting words to the media Wednesday: “It is really going to depend on how well things occur in the general community as to whether we can look forward to playing games at school. I appreciate your efforts and the work that you do. Truly, you’ve got a major influence, if you can somehow get it out the importance for them to practice social distancing, for them to practice limited gatherings, it gives us out best chance.
“Any student that’s listening, you’ve got to help us to police each other. If you’ve got athletes on your teams who are not doing those types of things and we’re not going to have a chance at playing a sport, you’ve got to be on the front end. You’ve got to be a part of the action and say, ‘Listen. I want to play.’ It’s incumbent upon you to wear a face covering. It’s incumbent upon you to practice social distancing. Help us help each other.”
Singleton’s request is fair, especially given the fact the SCHSL has worked closely with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, and illustrates how close the coronavirus outbreak in this state has taken us to abject desperation when it comes to reopening high school sports.
It’s ironic now that the SCHSL pushes the importance of social distancing and mask-wearing, when it had sidestepped any agenda-setting leadership back in March by deferring to districts on when to start summer workouts. However, it’s well past time to point fingers.
In the Wednesday meeting, Singleton did his best to avoid being a naysayer about the declining possibility of a fall sports season, but he did starkly explain the huge challenges lying in the way.
For all the disagreement about how this pandemic should have been handled, Singleton’s point is important. If coronavirus cases continue rising statewide, there is no hope for the SCHSL to find a way to play sports this fall or beyond. That can only be accomplished by listening to pleas by Gov. Henry McMaster, health experts across the state and country and people simply trying to do their job, such as Singleton.
This is not unique to South Carolina, either. Sunday afternoon, many NFL players accused the league of ignoring health experts’ recommendations as it prepares to start preseason training camp on its normal start date. Players such as J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson, Malcolm Jenkins, Todd Gurley and Stefon Diggs tweeted the hashtag #WeWantToPlay as they urged the league to hurry in releasing a plan.
As the players pointed out, there are no plans released by the NFL for daily testing, how a positive test will be handled, whether there will be a training acclimation period or whether there will be fines as normal for players not showing up to camp.
What’s about to develop in the NFL could be a microcosm of how difficult of a time anyone will have in navigating COVID-19.
This pandemic has been incredibly hard on health care workers, immunocompromised people and minorities — the Centers for Disease Control published on its website that age-adjusted COVID-19 hospitalization rates are at least four times as high for Black, Latino and Native American people as they are for non-Hispanic white people.
Don’t make it harder on them. Then, we might be able to enjoy sports without a guilty conscience.