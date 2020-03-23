This past week in the sports world has certainly been a lot to process.
Spring sports in the Lakelands were supposed to be in full swing. Instead, the South Carolina High School League suspended all athletic activities until at least April 5, and the Peach Belt Conference canceled the remainder of the spring sports season.
There’s no March Madness going on. This upcoming week, the first regular-season pitches were scheduled to be thrown to start the MLB season. Teams were supposed to be positioning themselves for the playoffs in the NBA and NHL. The Masters was almost upon us.
None of it happened, or will happen anytime soon.
As strange as a world without sports seems, it’s a reality we are all currently facing.
And as we continue to move forward through the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important to remember this is only temporary. In a time of anxiety and uncertainty, social distancing will help us do our part in flattening the curve and getting through this together.
Fortunately, there are plenty of resources to help fill the sports void.
CBS has decided to re-air classic NCAA Tournament games for the rest of this month.
Things got started on Saturday with the 1982 national championship between North Carolina and Georgetown.
N.C. State’s buzzer-beating win against Houston in the 1983 national championship followed that game, and the 1992 East Regional final between Duke and Kentucky capped the day.
MLB made the last two seasons of baseball available to watch for free online on MLB.TV. For a limited time, fans can stream over 4,800 games from 2018 and 2019, including the playoffs.
If you want to go deeper into the archives, the MLB Vault page on YouTube has plenty of classic games to watch while we wait for a rescheduled Opening Day.
NASCAR suspended its season through May 3, but it announced a partnership with iRacing to hold a series of simulated virtual races that will include several NASCAR Cup drivers.
Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have already committed to the limited series that kicked off on Sunday with a virtual race on Homestead-Miami Speedway, which was the scheduled venue for this weekend’s postponed NASCAR Cup race.
Granted, nothing can truly replace the wonderful nature of sports going on in real time, but hopefully this situation serves as a reminder that we shouldn’t take sports for granted. They mean a lot to us.