It’s hard to believe it’s still March.
Two weeks ago, the entire sports world stopped. The NCAA Tournament was axed and spring college sports quickly followed. Arguably the biggest sports event in Greenwood this year, the Lander’s women’s basketball team’s hosting of the NCAA tournament’s Southeast Regional, was canceled.
All of that seemed too sudden, and the timing for all this stuff to be canceled couldn’t have been worse. MLB’s opening day was supposed to be this week, the NBA playoffs weren’t far off and, here in the Lakelands, high school sports teams were just hitting the crucial part of the season.
But this week, those measures are starting to make sense.
This week, the United States became the country with the highest number of coronavirus cases, and coronavirus deaths worldwide have exceeded 30,000.
The virus is in its acceleration phase, and though South Carolina is one of the least-affected states in the country, it is clear that hospitals are prepared for the situation to get worse. Hundreds of respirators and supplies were sent to Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick and Saluda counties, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Saturday.
As I’ve learned more about this virus from reading news reports and cleaning my own living space, its danger lies in how easily it can spread. If going four to five months without sports will save the lives of thousands — if not hundreds of thousands — of lives, it should be a readily accepted reality.
What started with sports is now affecting every aspect of our world. The federal government recently passed a $2 trillion economic relief plan, the largest stimulus package ever in the United States.
The virus leaped from a developing international story to the single biggest issue in the United States all at once. It grabbed our attention when March Madness was canceled, but we are now reckoning with its impact on so much more.
As a sports fan, I couldn’t help but feel at the time that these things had been stolen from us when they were canceled — that the reaction to the coronavirus was too knee-jerk. Certainly now, we should all understand that they were necessary steps to take.