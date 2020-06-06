What is the purpose of a central governing body for high school sports if that organization will not take the lead on the biggest problem it might ever face?
At the end of May, the South Carolina High School League declined to set its own date for when it’s safe to return to summer workouts, instead shifting those decisions to the districts.
The SCHSL can’t possibly do what’s best for all 206 schools across the state, but it can offer some real, transparent leadership on how to help schools navigate these issues.
Don’t get me wrong. The Phase 1 guidelines released by the SCHSL and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have been excellent. If followed, they will clearly forge a path toward gradually returning to high school sports.
Many coaches still have questions, however. A meeting between the SCHSL and DHEC broadcast on Facebook Live last Thursday allowed both organizations that chance to go in-depth about the guidelines.
Most specific questions about best practices for social distancing, however, couldn’t be answered properly.
Schools will apparently not be required to make it known when they have had a positive COVID-19 test. No specific guidance or recommendations could be made on specific questions such as how to fill water bottles or how schools will remain stocked with supplies.
It’s up to the districts to figure these things out. And the districts, of course, haven’t worked the past several weeks with DHEC to come up with social distancing guidelines like the SCHSL has.
While the novel coronavirus remains an issue, but not a dire one, in Greenwood County, it puts district officials making these calls between a rock and a hard place.
If a spike in Greenwood happens while sports teams are practicing, they are going to look bad. If they choose to delay the start of the season a little longer than parents or athletes desire, they are again on the hook for overreacting.
The problem with the high school league’s decision lies less in its implementation — this is a tremendously confusing issue for anyone involved — and more in its general message that districts are in this by themselves, even though the SCHSL is the one working closely with DHEC.
To go along with no policy to report positive tests comes the fact that there will be no way to reprimand schools that don’t follow the guidelines.
The real penalty, however, is the fact that there will certainly be no fall sports if these rules aren’t followed.
The importance of sports returning safely cannot be lost on anyone. In Greenwood, many have said there is a serious problem with keeping youth involved in the community.
The loss of sports activity this fall and beyond will exacerbate that issue in an unimaginable way. These activities shape the lives of young people. We cannot afford to let the youth miss out on these experiences only because the general public is too careless to consider how quickly the virus spreads.
Without the SCHSL sticking out its neck for anyone, districts in this area will have to try their best.