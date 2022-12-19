Whether it’s Alabama’s Nick Saban talking about rat poison or Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy yelling into a room of reporters “I’m a man. I’m 40,” college football coaches can often times give us some great one liners in a press conference.
Sometimes there’s a message like Gundy saying leave my players alone and go after me, and other times, coaches are just talking.
Most of the time, Mike Leach was just talking.
Growing up a huge fan of college football, you knew one thing when you turned on a Texas Tech game, or a little bit later on Washington State, you were going to see a team launch the ball around the field like you were watching a pitcher’s pitch count during a game. Leach wasn’t afraid to throw the ball around the field and put up an absurd amount of passing yards.
Leach, in my eyes and a lot of people that I talk to almost every day, one of the best college football coaches ever. Not because he was always winning games (he won about 60% of the games he coached), but because the way he transformed the game of football and the way that we, as fans, can view press conferences.
My first time hearing a Leach press conference was while I was in college. He was at Washington State at the time, and my buddy sent me a YouTube link with the message “You’re going to love this.”
It was Leach talking about big foot and aliens.
Since that fateful moment, I’ve gone back to watch some of his best moments and enjoyed every time Leach had a mic in front of him, talking about anything and everything from why you should elope instead of having a big wedding ceremony to his Netflix recommendations.
When Leach was in the hospitalized early last week, I was scared. A couple days later, I was devastated.
The Pirate has gone on to sail another sea at the age of 61. Like all notable pirates, Leach will forever be remembered as one of the best to ever coach college football.
