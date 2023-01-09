Last Monday night showed how little sports can matter at the end of the day.
After making a tackle, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, suffering from cardiac arrest in a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Last Monday night showed how little sports can matter at the end of the day.
After making a tackle, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, suffering from cardiac arrest in a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
And all of a sudden, the game didn’t matter.
Players surrounded Hamlin on the field as he was receiving CPR, many praying and displaying faces of shock as tears ran down their cheeks.
When Hamlin went down, no one was a Bills or Bengals player.
No one was an NFL fan.
No one was a rival.
At that moment, everyone was human.
Last week served as a reminder of how beautiful humanity is, how precious life is and how love prevails. The events of last Monday broke many hearts, but, as the week went on, some of those hearts were restored.
As I’m sure many of you did, I checked social media often for updates on Hamlin, and, thankfully, those updates were positive.
By Thursday, it was reported he had movement in his hands and feet, held hands with his family and communicated via writing. By Friday, he was breathing on his own and FaceTimed with his teammates.
Hamlin is still in critical condition but is making significant improvements on his road to recovery.
And amid all the turmoil, the sports community stood up.
Along with the outpouring of prayers and support from fans, players and coaches, Hamlin’s GoFundMe benefitting his toy drive surpassed $8 million as of Sunday.
Sometimes this world seems dark. We have a lot going on in our world, stretching from the global scale to everyone’s personal issues. It can all feel hopeless, but these little glimpses of good make life beautiful.
The actions shown last week are a testament to how love can prevail in tough times.
Last week taught me a lot. It taught me to love more earnestly, it taught me there’s still a lot of good in this world and it taught me that I should pray more.
I hope the good shown over the last seven days can bring a little hope into your life, too. And I hope it can be a reminder to love one another, especially during our darkest days.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.