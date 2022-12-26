Each new year gives people all over the world time to reflect on moments that have defined that past 365 days.
Here in the Lakelands, we’ve been able to enjoy tons of memories that have made up a spectacular year in sports.
In 2022, we had Abbeville win a football state championship, Ninety Six wrestling take home a title and Post 20 softball snagged its second-straight championship.
Not a bad resume at all.
Numerous other teams have come oh so close to championships as well, and have potential to make another run in 2023.
Outside of the Lakelands, we’ve had a lot of sports headlines that will be ingrained into our memory for years to come.
Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks are back on top of the women’s college basketball world, the Georgia Bulldogs won its first football national championship in over 40 years and Clemson football won yet another ACC championship.
Although it seems like an eternity ago, Matt Stafford finally won his first Super Bowl with the Rams, after spending the most of his career with the Lions. Former Gamecock A’ja Wilson also was named WNBA MVP along with her first league championship with the Las Vegas Aces.
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the fourth time and eight years, and the Colorado Avalanche nearly cruised to a Stanley Cup title.
Not to mention, we had one of the greatest World Cup finals between Argentina and France just last week.
It’s been a great year for sports in the Lakelands and the rest of the world, and 2023 might be just as great, if not better.
