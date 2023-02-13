I was talking to someone about this earlier this week. Sports is a game of failures.
Almost every stat is based off failure, teams are based off the games they lost instead of the games they won and when everything is all said and done, only one team celebrates the season with a trophy.
But that’s what makes sports so special.
Ironically, I’m writing this on Super Bowl Sunday, one of if not the biggest days in sports. History is made literally every year based off one game or even one moment.
While I am definitely not one for moral victories, I think we need to appreciate the history that has happened for the past five years in Ninety Six.
In the past five years, the Ninety Six wrestling team has reached the Upper State Championship match. In the past five years, the Wildcats stood as one of the best teams in 2A. Ninety Six coach Roy Lemmons said it perfectly “Teams just don’t do that, not five years in a row. It’s indescribable.”
Like I said, I’m not a moral victory type of guy. Liberty defeated Ninety Six in the Upper State championship and won the state championship on Saturday. But you have to respect what the Wildcats have done in the past five years.
Teams just don’t reach that mountaintop every year like that. Between the Wildcats and Abbeville football nearly reaching that game every year, we are spoiled in the Lakelands.
We’ll have a lot to celebrate in the next week with basketball playoffs starting on Wednesday and individual state championship wrestling going on. Hopefully, we’ll have a little more to celebrate before the start of the spring.
